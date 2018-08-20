Rain shifts quadrangular A series to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The quadrangular series involving A teams of India, South Africa and Australia and India B was shifted from Vijayawada to Bengaluru because of persistent rains. The first round of matches had already been called off.

Sunday’s matches made the same fate. With four matches washed out without a ball bowled, the BCCI shifted the tournament to Bengaluru. Matches will be held on August 23, 25 and 27. The final is on August 29. M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the televised matches. Alur will stage other games.

The BCCI is yet to make the shift official as it is sorting out logistical challenges. The Australian side is understood to have been granted visa for their stay in Vijayawada only and the process to move them to Bengaluru is likely to begin on Monday.