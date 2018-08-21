Home Sport Cricket

England wicketkeeper Bairstow breaks bone in finger

Jos Buttler took over wicketkeeping duties from Bairstow, who could be a doubt for the remaining two tests of a series that England leads 2-0.

NOTTINGHAM: England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has broken a bone in the middle finger of his left hand during the third day of the third test against India at Trent Bridge.

Bairstow sustained the injury while attempting to make a catch, with a swinging ball appearing to strike him on the end of his finger. England said an X-ray confirmed a "small fracture."

England didn't give an indication of whether Bairstow will be asked to bat in the team's second innings.

