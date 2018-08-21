England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow breaks finger during day three of third Test

By Associated Press

NOTTINGHAM: England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow has broken a bone in the middle finger of his left hand during the third day of the third test against India at Trent Bridge.

Bairstow sustained the injury while attempting to make a catch, with a swinging ball appearing to strike him on the end of his finger. England said an X-ray confirmed a "small fracture."

England didn't give an indication of whether Bairstow will be asked to bat in the team's second innings.

Jos Buttler took over wicketkeeping duties from Bairstow, who could be a doubt for the remaining two tests of a series that England leads 2-0.