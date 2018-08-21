Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar signed up as ASICS brand ambassador

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's leading seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were today signed up as brand ambassadors of footwear brand ASICS.

Bumrah said, "Being an ASICS athlete gives me the pleasure of working with a brand that I have been a fan of since my early years. I want to make the most of our association where we inspire and motivate people to 'move' and be a part of the larger movement started by ASICS."

Bhuvaneshwar said, "As an athlete and a fast bowler, shoes are very important part of our lives. ASICS is one brand that I completely trust and believe in, given the best in class technology that it offers."