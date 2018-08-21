Home Sport Cricket

Third Test: England reeling under Indian pacer's barrage

Ishant then made it two in seven balls as he also accounted for former skipper Alastair Cook (17), caught by KL Rahul at second slip.

Published: 21st August 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ishant Sharma, Keaton Jennings

India's Ishant Sharma, second right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England's Keaton Jennings, right, during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: Ishant Sharma-led pace attack blew away the English top order as India inched closer towards a comprehensive victory in the third Test, here today.

Ishant (2/24), Mohammed Shami (1/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) reduced England to 84 for 4 at lunch chasing an improbable victory target of 521.

At lunch, Jos Buttler (19 batting) and Ben Stokes (3 batting) were the unbeaten batsmen.

England need another 437 runs for an improbable victory.

Starting from overnight 23 for no loss, the English openers didn't stay for long, as they had no answer to Ishant's probing line and length.

Keaton Jennings (13) was out off the fifth ball of the day, caught behind.

Ishant then made it two in seven balls as he also accounted for former skipper Alastair Cook (17), caught by KL Rahul at second slip.

From 32-2, Joe Root (13) and Olliver Pope (16) put on 30 runs for the third wicket.

England crossed 50 in the 19th over.

However, the duo were never really comfortable at the crease. Root was having trouble comprehending Bumrah's angular delivery while Pope was playing flashy drives at every possible opportunity.

It led to their eventual downfall, and they departed within five balls over the 25th and 26th overs.

Root was first to go, just hanging his bat out to a wide delivery as Rahul caught another one at second slip.

Then, Pope was out caught off Shami, with Virat Kohli leaping in front of Rahul to finish a fabulous diving catch.

Things could have been worse for England with young Rishabh Pant dropping Jos Buttler on 1 off Bumrah in the 27th over.

Thereafter, Buttler tightened up and along with Stokes denied India until lunch, albeit a herculean task lies ahead of them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs India third Test Ishant Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games