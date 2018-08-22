Home Sport Cricket

England seamer Stuart Broad fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during Nottingham Test

Following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant, Broad walked towards the batsman and spoke in an aggressive manner.

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

Broad was found to have breached Article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of the fast bowler, for whom it was the first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

The incident occurred in the 92nd over of India's first innings on Sunday, when following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant, Broad walked towards the batsman and spoke in an aggressive manner, which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batsman.

Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Chris Gaffaney and third umpire Aleem Dar.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

 

