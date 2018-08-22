Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu to turn up for India A and India B in Quadrangular Series
Siddhesh Lad and Ricky Bhui have been released from their India A and India B teams to play in the ongoing Duleep Trophy for India Red and India Blue respectively
Published: 22nd August 2018 10:16 PM | Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:16 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Fit-again Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, who cleared the Yo-Yo test, were today included in India A and India B squads for the Quadrangular series, starting tomorrow in Alur.
"Two changes were made to the India A & India B squads for the Quadrangular series starting 23rd August, 2018. Ambati Rayudu & Kedar Jadhav will join the India A & India B squads respectively for the tournament," a BCCI statement read.
Siddhesh Lad and Ricky Bhui have been released from their India A and India B teams to play in the ongoing Duleep Trophy for India Red and India Blue respectively, it added.
Jadhav will return to action after nearly four months following a successful hamstring surgery in June.
Rayudu, on the hand, was ignored for the limited overs series in England after failing to pass the Yo Yo fitness test.