Dropped from senior team, spinner Kuldeep Yadav to play 'Test' against Australia A 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in the India A team for the two four day 'Test' against Australia A.

READ | Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari get maiden call-up, Murali Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav dropped

Kuldeep has been dropped from the India senior team as a third specialist spinner in England at this point of time.

The national selectors felt that it will be better if Kuldeep gets game time for India A.

Young Shubman Gill also got his maiden A team call-up in days format.

India A squad for the two four-day games against Australia A: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, A Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav, K Gowtham, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohd.Siraj.