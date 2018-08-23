Home Sport Cricket

Dropped from senior team, spinner Kuldeep Yadav to play 'Test' against Australia A 

Young Shubman Gill also got his maiden A team call-up in days format.

Published: 23rd August 2018

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been included in the India A team for the two four day 'Test' against Australia A.

Kuldeep has been dropped from the India senior team as a third specialist spinner in England at this point of time.

The national selectors felt that it will be better if Kuldeep gets game time for India A.

Young Shubman Gill also got his maiden A team call-up in days format.

India A squad for the two four-day games against Australia A: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, R Samarth, A Easwaran, Ankit Bawne, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Kuldeep Yadav, K Gowtham, Rajneesh Gurbani, Navdeep Saini, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohd.Siraj.

 

