Fit-again Mansi Joshi back in India squad for tour of Sri Lanka

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pacer Mansi Joshi made a comeback to the Indian women's ODI and T20 Internationals squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

Mansi last played for India in the 2017 ICC Women's World Cup and a knee injury kept her out for more than a year.

She recently made a comeback at the Women's Challenger Trophy.

India will play 3 ODIs as a part of ICC Women's Championship along with five T20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be held on September 11, 13 and 16th at Galle and Katunayake.

The five t20 Internationals will be held on September 19, 21, 22, 24 and 25.

India Squad for ICC Women's Championship : 3 ODIs vs Sri Lanka: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Deepti Sharma, D Hemlata, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey India Squad for 5 T20Is vs Sri Lanka: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Jemimah Rodrigues, D Hemlata, Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi.