India skipper Virat Kohli reclaims top ICC Test ranking after match-winning effort against England

Kohli scored 97 and 103 in the third Test at Nottingham, which India won by 203 runs.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring a century during the third day of the third Test match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Monday, Aug. 20, 2018. | AP

By PTI

DUBAI: India captain Virat Kohli today reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Test Rankings after his brilliant show in the third Test against England.

The skipper first earned the pole position after his 149 and 51 in the first Test at Birmingham.

However, he dropped to second place after India's defeat at the Lord's but a stupendous performance has again put him at the top.

Kohli now has 937 points, which is the 11th best ever in terms of rating points.

The top 10 in the list are Don Bradman (961 points), Steven Smith (947), Len Hutton (945), Jack Hobbs (942), Ricky Ponting (942), Peter May (941), Gary Sobers, Clyde Walcott, Vivian Richards and Sangakkara (all 938 points).

Cheteshwar Pujara remains the second highest ranked India batsman in the list in sixth position, while Ajinkya Rahane (up four places to 19th), Shikhar Dhawan (up four places to 22nd) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (up eight places to 51st) have moved up after useful contributions at Trent Bridge.

Pandya has also reached the 51st spot in the bowlers' rankings, gaining 23 slots to reach his career-best position after a crucial five-wicket haul in the first innings.

His fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul in England's second innings has also lifted him to a career-best 37th position after a gain of eight places.

For England, Jos Buttler's valiant 106 in the second innings has lifted him 22 places to 47th position.

Another significant gainer for England in the batsmen's rankings is Adil Rashid, whose unbeaten 33 in the second innings has seen him gain eight slots to reach 116th position.

Rashid has also gained four slots to reach 47th position among bowlers after grabbing four wickets in the match, while Chris Woakes has inched up one place to 31st position after also finishing with four wickets in the third Test.

