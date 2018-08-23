Home Sport Cricket

James Vince called upon to boost England batting in the fourth Test

The 27-year-old Vince last played Test cricket for England in April against New Zealand and has been in good form off late, scoring 74 and 147 against Nottinghamshire this past week.

Published: 23rd August 2018 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

England's James Vince

England's James Vince. (File | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Hampshire batsman James Vince has been called up to the 14-man England squad for the fourth Test starting in Southampton on August 30.

The 27-year-old Vince last played Test cricket for England in April against New Zealand and has been in good form off late, scoring 74 and 147 against Nottinghamshire this past week.

He averages 56 in the County championship this season.

National selector Ed Smith confirmed that Vince has been called up as a cover for Jonny Bairstow, who has sustained a fracture on his left-hand middle finger.

If fit enough to bat, Bairstow will play as batsman and Jos Buttler will keep wickets, with Vince on standby.

Essex pacer Jamie Porter has been released for the next round of County championship games but he is on standby if any other pacer suffers injury in lead up to the fourth Test.

The series is pegged at 2-1 after India won the third Test in Nottingham by 203 runs.

England had won the first two Tests at Birmingham and Lord's.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England Vs India James Vince England Batting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar