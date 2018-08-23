James Vince called upon to boost England batting in the fourth Test

By PTI

LONDON: Hampshire batsman James Vince has been called up to the 14-man England squad for the fourth Test starting in Southampton on August 30.

The 27-year-old Vince last played Test cricket for England in April against New Zealand and has been in good form off late, scoring 74 and 147 against Nottinghamshire this past week.

He averages 56 in the County championship this season.

National selector Ed Smith confirmed that Vince has been called up as a cover for Jonny Bairstow, who has sustained a fracture on his left-hand middle finger.

If fit enough to bat, Bairstow will play as batsman and Jos Buttler will keep wickets, with Vince on standby.

Essex pacer Jamie Porter has been released for the next round of County championship games but he is on standby if any other pacer suffers injury in lead up to the fourth Test.

The series is pegged at 2-1 after India won the third Test in Nottingham by 203 runs.

England had won the first two Tests at Birmingham and Lord's.

Squad: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.