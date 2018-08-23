Home Sport Cricket

New BCCI constitution comes into effect, COA withdraws powers of office bearers 

With new BCCI constitution coming into effect, the COA termed the old 'Constitution' as extinguished.

BCCI

Except for the COA and the Selection Committees, all committees/ sub-committees under the old constitution stand dissolved with immediate effect (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Committee of Administrators (COA) issued a directive today that effectively withdrew all functioning powers of the current set of BCCI office bearers while dissolving all the committees.

Acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Aniruddh Chaudhry were authorised signatories in financial decisions but now only the paid employees like CEO Rahul Johri, CFO Santosh Rangnekar, IPL COO Hemang Amin will have the powers.

Interestingly Saba Karim, the GM (Cricket Operations) has also been made an authorised signatory, a decision that has surprised a lot of people in the BCCI.

"We can still understand CEO and CFO but Saba being made a signatory. Let's hope that once the elections take place, a few things will be straightened out.

First things first, Saba Karim is there to take decisions on women's cricket and formulate policy on domestic cricket. It would be better if he sticks to that," a BCCI official, who is eligible to contest elections, told PTI today.

The primary point of the COA directives, uploaded on the BCCI website, stated: "All affairs of the BCCI shall be conducted in accordance with the new constitution and the judgments and orders of the Supreme Court.

"Any function to be performed by the Apex Council and/or the Governing Council under the new constitution shall be performed by the Committee of Administrators until a new Apex Council and Governing Council are elected," the COA directive stated.

"Except for the Cricket Advisory Committee and the duly reconstituted Selection Committees, all committees/ sub-committees under the old constitution stand dissolved with immediate effect.

