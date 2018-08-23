Home Sport Cricket

Spinner Malolan Rangarajan off to Uttarakhand for fresh spell

A promising spinner with 119 wickets in 38 first-class matches, Malolan could not find a regular place in the Tamil Nadu XI.

Published: 23rd August 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Malolan Rangarajan has 119 wickets in 38 first-class matches. (

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu off-spinner Malolan Rangarajan will play for Uttarkhand in the upcoming domestic season, including Ranji Trophy and other tournaments. Uttarakhand are returning to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of nearly 18 years.

A promising spinner with 119 wickets in 38 first-class matches, Malolan could not find a regular place in the Tamil Nadu XI. He played mostly when conditions suited spinners. The rise of Washington Sundar, too, can be seen as a block on the road for him. His decision to opt for another team was prompted by this. “With a heavy heart I am moving to Uttrakhand. I have played for Tamil Nadu for about seven seasons and enjoyed every moment. Just for my career prospects and to keep the dream of representing the country alive, I have made this decision,’’ Malolan told Express.

“I have got the No Objection Certificate from TNCA and will continue to play in the Chennai league,’’ added Malolan, who is leading Vijay CC in the TNCA Senior Division League.The 29-year-old believes he won’t have problems adapting to the new team. “Rajat Bhatia, Vineet Saxena and myself are the three outstation players. Rajat will lead the team. Both Rajat and Vineet have played in the TNCA league. I am looking forward to meet them and get familiar with them,’’ said Malolan, a handy lower-order batsman who has a first-class century and also six fifties to his name.

ashok.v@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ranji Trophy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games