Spinner Malolan Rangarajan off to Uttarakhand for fresh spell

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu off-spinner Malolan Rangarajan will play for Uttarkhand in the upcoming domestic season, including Ranji Trophy and other tournaments. Uttarakhand are returning to the Ranji Trophy after a gap of nearly 18 years.

A promising spinner with 119 wickets in 38 first-class matches, Malolan could not find a regular place in the Tamil Nadu XI. He played mostly when conditions suited spinners. The rise of Washington Sundar, too, can be seen as a block on the road for him. His decision to opt for another team was prompted by this. “With a heavy heart I am moving to Uttrakhand. I have played for Tamil Nadu for about seven seasons and enjoyed every moment. Just for my career prospects and to keep the dream of representing the country alive, I have made this decision,’’ Malolan told Express.

“I have got the No Objection Certificate from TNCA and will continue to play in the Chennai league,’’ added Malolan, who is leading Vijay CC in the TNCA Senior Division League.The 29-year-old believes he won’t have problems adapting to the new team. “Rajat Bhatia, Vineet Saxena and myself are the three outstation players. Rajat will lead the team. Both Rajat and Vineet have played in the TNCA league. I am looking forward to meet them and get familiar with them,’’ said Malolan, a handy lower-order batsman who has a first-class century and also six fifties to his name.

