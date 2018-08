By PTI

NEW DELHI: All-rounder Jayant Yadav has been ruled out of the ongoing Quadrangular A Series with a side strain.

According to a BCCI statement, Yadav is suffering from a right side strain injury and will be undergoing rehab at NCA, Bengaluru.

Yadav was part of the India B squad in the Quadrangular series.

The Senior Selection Committee has named Jalaj Saxena as his replacement in the India B squad, the release added.