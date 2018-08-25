Time for India to be ruthless and exploit brittle English side in fourth Test

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Strike while the iron is hot. And that is exactly what India should be looking at do, heading to the fourth Test against England in Southampton with the series intriguingly poised at 2-1. The signs are clear. There are chinks in the English armour that India knew of going into this series. Those were overshadowed by a shambolic batting display at Lord’s. But India managed to exploit them to the T at Trent Bridge. While the focus has always been India’s opening conundrum, the situation on the other side is also equally — if not more — problematic.

English openers have failed to stitch together a three-digit partnership in their last 33 attempts. And this problem has been ongoing since the retirement of Andrew Strauss. Alastair Cook has not scored a half-century in his last seven attempts, while Keaton Jennings is his 12th different opening partner. The latter has not set the stage alight, not accruing a fifty in his last 14 innings and averaging a mere 17.85 at home. “We keep on harping about our opening woes, but England are the same as us. Apart from the second Test disaster, this shows even at their home, there is nothing much separating the two teams,” former India coach Anshuman Gaekwad told Express.

“They are going through a bad phase, and India bowlers have managed to take advantage. That is what great teams do.” Such is this similarity that England’s middle-order have started mimicking India. Skipper Joe Root has been in good nick over the last 12 months, but he has not managed to score a ton despite crossing the 50-run mark 11 times.

And their No 4 position has become an even bigger headache. The likes of Gary Ballance, James Vince and Dawid Malan have tried to make the spot their own, and failed. Newcomer Ollie Pope has not been amidst runs, but he will be given more time to try and rectify his errors. Jonny Bairstow’s finger injury has added to the complication because he’s had a decent series with the bat so far, along with Jos Buttler. England have included Vince and Moeen Ali, who notched up a double ton and took eight wickets for Worcestershire in his last match. But the list of batting options England possess down the order have a common theme: all are stroke- makers and there is a lack of someone who can grind it out.

“This just shows how important the role of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane is for India,” explained former India batsman Pravin Amre. “England have players who can hit the ball, but they don’t have someone like those two, ones who can hold the fort down while the other batsman keeps the run rate moving. And that is exactly where England lost out in Nottingham.”

To India’s credit, they have gone well prepared from a bowling point of view, and have exploited all loopholes that have been provided. The only thing now India have to keep in mind is to not allow complacency to creep in. “They will go into the fourth Test with a confident frame of mind, but they should guard against complacency,” added Gaekwad.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com