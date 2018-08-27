Home Sport Cricket

Supreme Court to hear Sreesanth's plea against life ban imposed by BCCI

The cricketer had earlier told the court that the life ban was an extremely harsh penalty and the cricketer has not been playing for the last five years which was more than enough.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

File: Former India cricketer S Sreesanth gives a thumbs-up to his supporters as he leaves the Kerala High Court after the court lifted the life ban on him for spot-fixing. (EPS | Shijith)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today decided to hear after eight weeks the appeal of controversial cricketer S Sreesanth challenging a Kerala High Court verdict restoring the life ban imposed on him by apex cricket body BCCI in the wake of the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

"Let the appeal be listed for final hearing after eight weeks," a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The cricketer had earlier told the court that the life ban was an extremely harsh penalty and the cricketer has not been playing for the last five years which was more than enough.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had said the case against Sreesanth was "open and shut" as telephonic conversations had revealed he had taken money for bowling 'no balls' during a 2013 IPL match.

The bench, on February 1, had agreed to hear the plea of Sreesanth.

A division bench of the Kerala High Court had restored the ban on a petition filed by the BCCI against a single-judge bench's order, lifting the life ban imposed on the 34-year-old pacer.

The bench had said there was no violation of natural justice against the cricketer and quashed the single bench order which was in Sreesanth's favour.

In its appeal, the BCCI had said the decision to ban the cricketer was taken based on the evidence against him.

The single-judge bench had on August 7 last year lifted the life-ban imposed on Sreesanth by the BCCI and also set aside all proceedings against him initiated by the board.

All the 36 accused in the spot-fixing case, including Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, were let off by a Patiala House court in July, 2015.

The BCCI had however refused to alter its disciplinary decision even after the verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court Sreesanth IPL spot-fixing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love