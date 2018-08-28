Home Sport Cricket

Hemant Dua steps down as IPL team Delhi Daredevils CEO

The decision was on the cards as Daredevils failed to qualify for the knock-out stage even once during his six-year tenure as the CEO.

Published: 28th August 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Daredevils (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Longstanding Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua today stepped down from his position, JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited announced here.

From September 1, Dua will serve on the board of the JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited as a Non-Executive Director.

The decision was on the cards as Daredevils failed to qualify for the knock-out stage even once during his six-year tenure as the CEO.

In fact, some of the decisions like paying astronomical amounts to out-of-form players like Yuvraj Singh or Glenn Maxwell drew sharp criticism.

Daredevils' disastrous performance during the 2018 edition was the final nail in the coffin.

"DD has been a part of my journey for sometime now. The franchise is close to my heart and thus, I will always be available for the betterment of the franchise. I wish DD and it's new management the very best in its endeavour to bring the trophy to our own city of Delhi," said Dua.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hemant Dua Delhi Daredevils IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Onapottan is a symbolic representation of King Mahabali, visits houses and blesses families during Onam. (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)
Onapottan visits families in Kerala
DMK leader MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu: Stalin elected as new DMK president
Gallery
Founded by legendary actor Raj Kapoor in 1948 in suburban Chembur, the studio witnessed several films made by the Kapoor family over the decades. (Photo|Twitter)
Kapoor family decides to sell iconic RK Studios started by Raj Kapoor
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad