Home Sport Cricket

ICC trying to trace alleged fixer Aneel Munawar's whereabouts, hires betting analysis company

Aneel Munawar was seen in a sting operation conducted by the Al Jazeera channel but the law enforcement agencies are yet to trace him.

Published: 28th August 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

International Cricket Council

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Still trying to figure out the "true identity" of alleged match-fixer Aneel Munawar, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has hired a betting analysis company to investigate his claims of having fixed Test sessions in a recent TV sting operation.

"Based on what we already know, we have engaged the services of an independent betting analysis company to examine the claims made about particular matches," the ICC said in a statement.

Munawar was seen in a sting operation conducted by the Al Jazeera channel but the law enforcement agencies are yet to trace him.

The ICC's Anti Corruption Unit has carried out investigations and has been "able to discount a lot of claims" made by the channel during its hour long documentary, which also featured small time Indian domestic cricketer Robin Morris and former Pakistani batsman Hasan Raza.

In the documentary, Munawar was seen making claims about fixing sessions during two Test matches involving India, including one against Australia in Ranchi during the 2017 series.

The ICC statement comes in the wake of Al Jazeera's announcement to air a second installment of the documentary featuring Munawar.

Alex Marshall, General Manager ICC ACU, said: "We have identified every other person in the original documentary and have spoken to a number of them in connection with match fixing, including those who are not deemed to be participants under our Anti-Corruption Code." 

However, Marshall said law enforcement agencies are yet to ascertain Munawar's identity and whereabouts.

"...the true identity of Munawar remains a mystery. He plays a significant role in the programme, yet enquiries with law enforcement and immigration sources have not identified or located him." 

The ICC had been constantly requesting the channel to provide information and raw footage but it alleges that there hasn't been any co-operation from their end.
"The absence of any cooperation from the broadcaster has slowed the investigation, but to date we have made good progress in identifying people of significant interest including people already of interest to the ACU.

"We have been able to discount a number of claims made in the programme and continue to pursue other aspects. We will provide a full update at the conclusion of the investigation," Marshall said.

"We are aware that there is a second documentary in the offing, this time based on historical recordings between a fixer, suspected to be Munawar and bookies in India.

"As with the first programme, we will investigate any claims made in a full and thorough manner and we take any allegations of corruption, historical or contemporary, extremely seriously." 

Marshall once again urged Al Jazeera to share the raw footage.

"Access to the raw, unedited footage enables us to build a complete picture around the claims in the documentary and ensure our investigation is as fair and thorough as possible," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aneel Munawar cricket match fixing ICC Al Jazeera sting operation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love