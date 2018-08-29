Anthony fifer helps Nelson win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : W Anthony Dhas’ fifer helped Nelson SC beat Alwarpet CC by three wickets in the VAP Memorial Trophy at Chepauk on Tuesday. Brief scores: At MAC: Alwarpet 165 in 50 ovs (W Antony Dhas 5/30) lost to Nelson SC 169/7 in 42.3 ovs. At SRMC: (23 ovs match) MRC A 185/6 in 23 ovs (NS Chaturved 75; V Yo Mahesh 3/34) bt Grand Slam 169/7 in 23 ovs (R Rohith 67 n.o; B Rahul 4/28). At IIT-Chemplast: MCC 205 in 49.4 ovs (Kaushik Gandhi 5/44) lost to Jolly Rovers 206/2 in 44.3 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 93 n.o). At TI-Murugappa: (30 ovs match) Young Stars 207/8 in 30 ovs (D Rahul 3/36) bt TI Cycles 136/7 in 30 ovs (S Swaminathan 3/25). At CPT-IP: (26 ovs match) Globe Trotters 175/8 in 26 ovs (X Thalaivan Sargunam 89; S Sharun Kumar 5/45) bt India Pistons 135 in 23.3 ovs (V Athisayaraj Davidson 3/25, MS Sanjay 3/30). At SSN: CromBest-Vijay match called off due to overnight rain and wet ground conditions. Teams got 2 points each.

Bharathwaj stars in City II win

Riding on P Bharathwaj’s 7 for 17 City II bagged a lead of 121 runs against Districts I in a drawn match of the TNCA round robin U-16 tournament. City II won with first innings lead.

Brief scores: City I 278/6 in 90 ovs drew with Districts II 127 in 48.4 ovs (G Anantha Padmanabhan 7/48); City I won on first innings lead. City II 179/9 in 90 ovs drew with Districts I 58 in 30.2 ovs (P Bharathwaj 7/17), City II won on first innings lead.

Varun beats Kadar

Varun Kumar of MCC beat Abdul Kadar of SS 5-1 in a Group L match of the Madras Cricket Club 6 Red snooker championship.Results: Group A: Vadivelu bt Gautam Venkatramani 5-0; Group E: Kaavya Bharath bt Hariharan 5-2; Group F: Mustaq bt Siddarth Rao 5-3; Group J: SA Saleem bt Mohd Hassan 5-1; Group L: Varun Kumar bt Abdul Kadar 5-1; Group M: Pranit Ramchandani bt Rafath Habib 5-1; Group O: Jagadeesh bt Sasi Kumar 5-2; Group P: Dilip Kumar bt Rajan 5-0; Vijay Nichani bt Rajan 5-1.

Alok scores two

Alok Barla’s brace (55th and 66th minutes) paved the way for Integral Coach Factory to blank Greater Chennai City Police 4-0 in a Super Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association.

Results: ICF bt Greater Chennai City Police 4-0; SAI bt AG’s Office RC 2-1.

