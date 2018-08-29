Home Sport Cricket

Anthony fifer helps Nelson win

W Anthony Dhas’ fifer helped Nelson SC beat Alwarpet CC by three wickets in the VAP Memorial Trophy at Chepauk on Tuesday.

ICF and Greater Chennai City Police players in action on Tuesday | D SampathKumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : W Anthony Dhas’ fifer helped Nelson SC beat Alwarpet CC by three wickets in the VAP Memorial Trophy at Chepauk on Tuesday. Brief scores: At MAC: Alwarpet 165 in 50 ovs (W Antony Dhas 5/30) lost to Nelson SC 169/7 in 42.3 ovs. At SRMC: (23 ovs match) MRC A 185/6 in 23 ovs (NS Chaturved 75; V Yo Mahesh 3/34) bt Grand Slam 169/7 in 23 ovs (R Rohith 67 n.o; B Rahul 4/28). At IIT-Chemplast: MCC 205 in 49.4 ovs (Kaushik Gandhi 5/44) lost to Jolly Rovers 206/2 in 44.3 ovs (B Anirudh Sitaram 93 n.o). At TI-Murugappa: (30 ovs match) Young Stars 207/8 in 30 ovs (D Rahul 3/36) bt TI Cycles 136/7 in 30 ovs (S Swaminathan 3/25). At CPT-IP: (26 ovs match) Globe Trotters 175/8 in 26 ovs (X Thalaivan Sargunam 89; S Sharun Kumar 5/45) bt India Pistons 135 in 23.3 ovs (V Athisayaraj Davidson 3/25, MS Sanjay 3/30). At SSN: CromBest-Vijay match called off due to overnight rain and wet ground conditions. Teams got 2 points each.

Bharathwaj stars in City II win
Riding on P Bharathwaj’s 7 for 17 City II bagged a lead of 121 runs against Districts I in a drawn match of the TNCA round robin U-16 tournament. City II won with first innings lead.
Brief scores: City I 278/6 in 90 ovs drew with Districts II 127 in 48.4 ovs (G Anantha Padmanabhan 7/48); City I won on first innings lead. City II 179/9 in 90 ovs drew with Districts I 58 in 30.2 ovs (P Bharathwaj 7/17), City II won on first innings lead.

Varun beats Kadar
Varun Kumar of MCC beat Abdul Kadar of SS 5-1 in a Group L match of the Madras Cricket Club 6 Red snooker championship.Results: Group A: Vadivelu bt Gautam Venkatramani 5-0; Group E: Kaavya Bharath bt Hariharan 5-2; Group F: Mustaq bt Siddarth Rao 5-3; Group J: SA Saleem bt Mohd Hassan 5-1; Group L: Varun Kumar bt Abdul Kadar 5-1; Group M: Pranit Ramchandani bt Rafath Habib 5-1; Group O: Jagadeesh bt Sasi Kumar 5-2; Group P: Dilip Kumar bt Rajan 5-0; Vijay Nichani bt Rajan 5-1.

Alok scores two
Alok Barla’s brace (55th and 66th minutes) paved the way for Integral Coach Factory to blank Greater Chennai City Police 4-0 in a Super Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association.
Results: ICF bt Greater Chennai City Police 4-0; SAI bt AG’s Office RC 2-1.
