Home Sport Cricket

England to bat first in 4th Test, India field unchanged XI for first time under skipper Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, England have included Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in the starting XI.

Published: 30th August 2018 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

England's Alastair Cook leads out teammate England's Keaton Jennings to open the batting during play on the first day of the 4th cricket test match between England and India at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: England decided to bat after winning the toss against India in the fourth Test here today.

For the first time in 39 Tests that he has captained, Virat Kohli has fielded an unchanged eleven that won against England at Trent Bridge.

READ PREVIEW | Virat Kohli's buoyant India ready to carry winning momentum

England have included Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in the starting XI.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs India Test cricket Virat Kohli Joe Root

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda