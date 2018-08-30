England to bat first in 4th Test, India field unchanged XI for first time under skipper Virat Kohli

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: England decided to bat after winning the toss against India in the fourth Test here today.

For the first time in 39 Tests that he has captained, Virat Kohli has fielded an unchanged eleven that won against England at Trent Bridge.

England have included Moeen Ali and Sam Curran in the starting XI.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.