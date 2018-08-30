Home Sport Cricket

Gary Kirsten replaces Daniel Vettori as Royal Challengers Bangalore coach

Gary, the former South Africa opener joined the RCB as batting coach in the 2018 edition of the league, and brings to the team a wealth of experience.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former India coach Gary Kirsten (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

BENGALURU: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday announced former India coach Gary Kirsten as their head coach and mentor for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Gary, who guided India to the 2011 World Cup title, will succeed former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who had been associated with the franchise both as player and coach for the past eight editions.

Gary, the former South Africa opener joined the RCB as batting coach in the 2018 edition of the league, and brings to the team a wealth of experience having played close to 700 matches (ODI, Tests and First Class) scoring close to 40,000 runs across all formats.

Commenting on his appointment, Gary said: "I had the privilege of coaching with the RCB team last season under head coach Vettori and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I look forward to continuing the journey with RCB and doing my best to help the franchise reach its potential."

"I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and I look forward to a successful few years," he added.

Moving on from RCB, Vettori said: "I am extremely grateful for the eight years I have spent with RCB, as a player and a coach and I wish the franchise all the best moving forward."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB Daniel Vettori Gary Kirsten IPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda