Gary Kirsten replaces Daniel Vettori as Royal Challengers Bangalore coach

By IANS

BENGALURU: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday announced former India coach Gary Kirsten as their head coach and mentor for the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league.

Gary, who guided India to the 2011 World Cup title, will succeed former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who had been associated with the franchise both as player and coach for the past eight editions.

Gary, the former South Africa opener joined the RCB as batting coach in the 2018 edition of the league, and brings to the team a wealth of experience having played close to 700 matches (ODI, Tests and First Class) scoring close to 40,000 runs across all formats.

Commenting on his appointment, Gary said: "I had the privilege of coaching with the RCB team last season under head coach Vettori and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I look forward to continuing the journey with RCB and doing my best to help the franchise reach its potential."

"I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and I look forward to a successful few years," he added.

Moving on from RCB, Vettori said: "I am extremely grateful for the eight years I have spent with RCB, as a player and a coach and I wish the franchise all the best moving forward."