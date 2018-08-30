Home Sport Cricket

I doubt an all-pace attack is right option for Southampton Test: India captain Virat Kohli

Kohli is calling for his players to capitalise on the momentum they have gathered after victory at Trent Bridge.

Published: 30th August 2018 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

India captain Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli | AP

By UNI

LONDON: Amidst outside talk of fielding an extra seamer, India captain Virat Kohli does feel the need to change his line-up for the fourth Test against England after finding the winning formula at Trent Bridge.

India won the third Test by 203 runs to drag the series back to 2-1, and citing spin-friendly conditions at the Hampshire Bowl from the last time the two teams met there, Kohli believes that fielding a spinner is the wiser move.

Ravichandran Ashwin was struggling with a groin injury and had been mooted as a potential absentee, but after bowling in the nets this week it is likely he will retain his place, an ICC report in Wednesday said.

"I doubt that an all-pace attack is the right option," the India captain said in his pre-match press conference.

"It doesn't make much sense i guess, because last time we played here the spinners came into play in the second innings. There were big foot marks. Seeing things the way they are right now, we don't feel we need to change anything."

After drawing the first Test and winning the second encounter in the 2014 series, India were defeated in Southampton by 266 runs, eventually losing the series 3-1.

This time around, Kohli is calling for his players to capitalise on the momentum they have gathered after victory at Trent Bridge.

"The last time around I can't really pinpoint what we did wrong, maybe England played much better than us or we probably didn't have the experience to capitalise on the lead," Kohli said.

"[That's] how I see things four years down the line.

"Right now we understand that we are in a very exciting position to have gained momentum at the right time in the series and to have played like that when 2-0 down, when everyone thought it was going to be a clean sweep or we were going to get rolled over," he said.

Kohli expects a highly motivated England ahead of the fourth Test.

"If Nottingham was hard work this is going to be even harder, because England would want to come back strong and we understand that," the India captain added.

"We will have to (do) even better than we did in Nottingham to be able to get results our way."

One spinner who will not be at Kohli's disposal is 23-year old left-arm tweaker Kuldeep Yadav, who was relieved of his duties to join up with India A in a bid to maximise his playing time.

"You don't want to keep someone who's not going to play a lot of cricket," Kohli remarked.

"When you're in England, you don't see two spinners starting, or someone bowling over Ashwin, outright.

"We wanted him to get some game time because as a wrist-spinner you need to keep bowling.

He understood the idea as well, he was pretty keen to go back and play and get as many overs as possible under his belt," Kohli said.

"He's definitely going to remain in the scheme of things, he's that talented a bowler, but at the moment we thought this would be the best thing for him," he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virat Kohli Ravichandran Ashwin Southampton Test England vs India England Test Series

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Hollwood stars Anna Faris and Chris Pratt. (File | Associated Press)
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris spotted together a year after split
Actors Claire Foy and Ryan Gosling during a discussion.
Ryan Gosling's 'First Man' shows Neil Armstrong's view, sitting in 'tin can'
Gallery
Indian women's hockey team celebrates after defeating China in the semifinal match at the 18th Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta Indonesia on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Arpinder Singh, Swapna Barman take India's gold medal tally to double-digits
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda