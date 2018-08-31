Home Sport Cricket

Sir Garfield Sobers' six sixes in an over, 50 years on

Malcolm Nash, a left-arm seamer, was the unfortunate bowler to get the severe treatment by one of cricket's finest players.

Published: 31st August 2018 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

West Indian cricket legend Sir Garfield Sobers (Photo | File/AFP)

By UNI

DUBAI: Exactly half a century ago, on this day, Sir Garfield Sobers became the first man in first-class cricket to strike six sixes in an over.

He achieved the incredible feat while playing in the English County Championship for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in Swansea.

Malcolm Nash, a left-arm seamer, was the unfortunate bowler to get the severe treatment by one of cricket's finest players.

He had been asked to bowl spin by his captain in a bid to curb the flow of runs, but the move was to backfire badly.

Nash had actually bowled well in that innings, and despite Sobers' historic assault, finished with figures 4/100, an ICC report on Friday said.

But Sobers, who was captaining Nottinghamshire in the match, was in a different zone altogether on the day.

With a sturdy foundation laid by the top-order batsmen, Sobers gave himself the license to thrill.

The legendary West Indian all-rounder sent the first ball of that fateful over, pitched within his swinging arc, soaring over the deep mid-wicket boundary.

The third was full again, and Sobers, with only a hint of a shimmy, swung mightily to send it soaring over the straight boundary.

"Incredible bit of hitting," said the commentator on TV as Nash came in to bowl his fourth of the over, short this time, and swung over deep fine-leg.

A smile exchanged with the wicket-keeper, and Sobers was on strike again, perhaps the thought of six sixes in the over finally crossing his mind.

However, he could have been dismissed on the fifth delivery, but Roger Davis over-balanced at the long-off boundary with the ball in his hand, and it was five in five.

The next ball, slightly shorter but still within the arc, was fiercely struck to clear the deep square-leg fence.

"And he's done it!" yelled the commentator the moment the last ball left Sobers' bat, swung again, over deep square-leg again.

A spot of gardening, a polite raising of the bat to acknowledge the cheers after what really was an unthinkable feat at the time, a smile, and he was back at his mark.

Sobers remained unbeaten on 76 before declaring at 394/5, setting up a 166-run win for his side.

While the feat has been matched in limited-overs cricket a few times since, Ravi Shastri is the only other batsman to have done it in first-class cricket, when he hit Baroda left-arm spinner Tilak Raj for six sixes in an over while batting for Bombay (now Mumbai) in January 1985.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sir Garfield Sobers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing