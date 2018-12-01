Duo hit tons, TN in control in  Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Manav Parakh’s unbeaten 155 and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar’s 101 helped TN declare at 362/7 against Goa on Day 1 of the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match being played at Margao Cricket Club in Goa.

Brief scores: TN 362/7 decl (Manav 155 n.o, Boopathi 101; Kakode 3/75) vs Goa 12/1.

Two half-centuries



Riding on K Mukunth’s unbeaten 88 and S Radhakrishnan’s 50, TN were 186/3 against Gujarat on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at TNCA Academy grounds in Theni.

Brief scores: TN 186/3 (Mukunth 88 n.o, Radhakrishnan 50) vs Gujarat.

CFC U-18 in final round

A strong second-half performance saw Chennaiyin FC U-18 beat Raman Vijayan Soccer School 7-0 in the U-18 Youth League. CFC finished top in the zone to advance to the final round.