Home Sport Cricket

Duo hit tons, TN in control in  Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match

Riding on K Mukunth’s unbeaten 88 and S Radhakrishnan’s 50, TN were 186/3 against Gujarat on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at TNCA Academy grounds in Theni.

Published: 01st December 2018 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Manav Parakh’s unbeaten 155 and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar’s 101 helped TN declare at 362/7 against Goa on Day 1 of the Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 match being played at Margao Cricket Club in Goa.

Brief scores: TN 362/7 decl (Manav 155 n.o, Boopathi 101; Kakode 3/75) vs Goa 12/1.

Two half-centuries

Riding on K Mukunth’s unbeaten 88 and S Radhakrishnan’s 50, TN were 186/3 against Gujarat on Day 1 of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at TNCA Academy grounds in Theni.
Brief scores: TN 186/3 (Mukunth 88 n.o, Radhakrishnan 50) vs Gujarat.

CFC U-18 in final round
A strong second-half performance saw Chennaiyin FC U-18 beat Raman Vijayan Soccer School 7-0 in the U-18 Youth League. CFC finished top in the zone to advance to the final round.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manav Parakh M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp