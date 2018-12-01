Home Sport Cricket

Play hard but fair: CA chairman tells players ahead of India Tests

The players have devised their own cultural pact and, under new coach Justin Langer, are expected to have 'elite honesty'.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Earl Eddings

Earl Eddings. (Photo | cricket.com.au)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia's new chairman Earl Eddings has urged his Test side to "play hard but fair" in the series against India, his comments coming at a time when 'elite honesty' has emerged as the buzzword in its setup.

The series starts with the first game in Adelaide on December 6.

"Just play good, hard cricket. I don't think people want us to be quiet but they want us to play with respect to the game, play hard but fair, and win well and lose better," Eddings was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"The old adage is you don't say much when you win and say even less when you lose. I think we have a great team, they are fine young men, and I think they will do that.

"My advice to the guys is to go out and play your natural game and try as hard as you can. That's all Australians want to see," Eddings said.

Eddings got the job after predecessor David Peever was forced to step aside having lost the support of key states NSW and Victoria.

His arrival followed the damning Longstaff report into the culture of the governing body, coming after the sandpaper ball-tampering scandal in South Africa when David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were suspended.

Eddings had hoped the Adelaide Test would continue to be staged under lights, but the visitors had reservations.

"Day-night Test cricket is a way of the future. You don't play it in all countries and at all venues.  Certainly, in Adelaide, you have seen how successful that has been," Eddings said.

"Unfortunately, we couldn't get it done this year but we are going to have one in Brisbane. If you have the right Test at the right spot, day-night Test cricket is fantastic. Under current International Cricket Council rules, the visiting nation can reject the host nation's request when it comes to scheduling. However, that is set to change under the new Test championship program from next year."

