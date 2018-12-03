Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh spinners leave West Indies hobbling in 2nd Test 

Mehidy Hasan

Mehidy Hasan. (Photo | Twitter/ICC)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh spinners left the West Indies hobbling towards an embarrassing defeat in the second Test after an impressive morning display in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best 7-58 as Bangladesh dismissed the visitors for 111, taking a massive 397-run lead in the first innings.

For the first time in their history, Bangladesh asked the opposition to follow on, and the West Indies struggled again in their second innings, reaching 46 for four at lunch on the third day.

They face an innings defeat, still trailing Bangladesh's first innings total of 508 by 351 runs.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who only bowled one over in the first innings, struck twice in the second innings after Mehidy and skipper Shakib Al Hasan had provided early breakthroughs.

Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer were batting on 18 and 13 respectively at the break.

Resuming their first innings Sunday morning on 75-5, the West Indies lost their remaining five wickets in less than an hour.

Mehidy led the attack to take the first four wickets of the day before Shakib wrapped up the innings, with the visitors bowled out for the lowest ever score by any side in a Test innings against Bangladesh.

Hetmyer, who top-scored with 39, hit Mehidy for a six in the second over of the day, but the off-spinner flummoxed him for a sharp return catch.

Bangladesh never looked back as Mehidy completed his sixth five-wicket haul and Shakib finished with 3-27.

The home side lead the two-Test series 1-0 thanks to their 64-run win in the first Test in Chittagong.

Bangladesh vs West Indies Mehidy Hasan Taijul Islam

