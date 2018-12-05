Gambhir the warrior has had enough

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fifty-eight Tests, 4000-plus runs, 40-plus average, close to 150 ODIs and winner of two World Cups. What Gautam Gambhir achieved in a 12-year international career will make most players happy. Maybe he too would look back at the deeds a satisfied man. Those who have seen him in prime might feel this is a story which could have been different.

Batsman with a wide range of shots on both sides of the wicket who was equally good on the front and back foot, Gambhir probably calls it a day as an underachiever. Not in terms of statistics, but for the long-term promise that remained unfulfilled. Initially, he was not as compact as an opener ought to be but once he tightened up his game, the left-hander was India’s best bet for the slot after Virender Sehwag.

Injuries and debatable selection calls played a part in his career not getting as long as it should have. Loss of form and the emergence of Murali Vijay too played a part. However, for many who follow the game, Shikhar Dhawan getting a long rope at Gambhir’s expense was a strange call. The younger left-hander seldom looked the part in Test cricket and his subsequent omission from the side proved that the decision to take him was unwise.

By then, Gambhir had seen the writing on the wall. He soldiered on in IPL and domestic cricket even when the door seemed shut for good. He was an astute leader across formats, which is visible in his record. But such pursuits can become meaningless for those who have seen better times. That thought seems to have caught up with Gambhir before he took the decision to quit.

He can still walk into sunset head held high for being part of some memorable moments other than the two World Cups. Being No 1 in Test batting rankings and an important part of the team that became World No 1 in the longer format — there are many feathers in his cap. Possibly he feels his glass is more full than empty.

