Home Sport Cricket

Indrajith and Shahrukh to TN’s rescue

 In overcast conditions with slight moisture in the wicket due to overnight rain, one expected Tamil Nadu to bowl first after calling right at the toss.

Published: 07th December 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Debutant M Shahrukh Khan chipped in with an unbeaten 82 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at MA Chidambaram Stadium | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : In overcast conditions with slight moisture in the wicket due to overnight rain, one expected Tamil Nadu to bowl first after calling right at the toss. Surprisingly, they opted to bat and paid the price.
The top-order failed to adapt to the conditions and caved in against some disciplined bowling by Kerala medium pacers Sandeep Warrier and Basil Thampi to slump to 81 for five. Baba Indrajith played a captain’s knock of 87 and debutant Shahrukh Khan made a hard-hitting 82 not out to help the team reach 249/6 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match on Thursday.

Kerala had done their homework well and had star opener Abhinav Mukund trapped in front by Warrier on the second ball of the day. Dinesh Karthik, on whom the hosts were depending for a turnaround, was caught brilliantly by KB Arun Karthik in the slips off Thampi. In between, spinner Jalaj Saxena chipped in with the wicket of N Jagadeesan.

With Tamil Nadu looking at point of no return, Indrajith and Shahrukh played with lot of determination and raised 103 for the sixth wicket in 31 overs. One of the most technic­a­lly correct batsmen in the si­de, Indrajith was assured in defence and chose the right balls to attack. Shahrukh was a bit rusty in the beginning, but looked better playing on the front foot and his attacking intent unsettled the opposition.

“It was a captain’s knock by Indrajith. I would have been happier had he continued and got a big hundred. Shahrukh’s effort under pressure was ple­a­sing. This innings will give him confidence that he belongs to th­is level. He should continue and put up a big score on Frid­ay. I am disappointed with the way the top-order played. They should have applied themselves better,’’ S Sharath, chairman of the selection committee, told Express.

Indrajith had sent a text message to Shahrukh in the morning, letting  the 24-year-old know that he was going to ma­ke his debut. “I was backing my­self. It was a long wait and I wanted to make best use of the opportunity. I knew the conditions well and Indrajith too was backing me. So my task became easy,’’ said the batsman.

The Vijay CC player was pulling, hooking and driving with aplomb. A powerful pull off Wa­rrier and a lofted drive over the head of off-spinner Saxena showed his class. It also sugge­sted he is comfortable ag­a­i­nst pace and spin.“I like playi­ng on the front foot and pu­­­nching fast bowlers to the f­e­nce. I have been backing myself to play my natural game.

Having said that, both Basil and Sandeep were challenging. The pitch will get slower on Friday and stroke-making wo­n’t be easy. Plus they have taken the second new ball. The first hour will be crucial,” said Shahrukh.Kerala captain Sachin Baby felt it was a mixed day for his team. “We used the conditions in the morning, especially. Sa­n­deep and Basil. We are looking at keeping them around 300.”

BRIEF SCORES
Elite Group A
In Rajkot: Saurashtra 288/9 (Jaydev 97; Suchith 5/104, Deshpande 3/78) vs Karnataka.
Elite Group B
In Indore: Hyderabad 124 (Himalay 69 n.o; Avesh 7/24) vs Madhya Pradesh 168/1 (Rohera 81 n.o, Patidar 51 n.o).
In New Delhi: Andhra 266/7 (Bhui 150 n.o; Bhati 5/35) vs Delhi.
In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 249/6 Indrajith 87, Shahrukh 82 n.o; Warrier 3/42) vs Kerala. 
Elite Group C
In Ranchi: Jharkhand 172 (Basant 5/44, Rajesh 3/51) vs Odisha 27/3.
Plate Group
In Wayanad: Puducherry 418/4 (Dogra 253, Viknesh 78, Rohit 59) vs Sikkim.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp