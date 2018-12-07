Sai stars in Harnath win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : R Sai Bharath’s fifer (5/23) helped Harnath Cricket Club beat Komaleeswarar CC by four wickets in a TNCA Fifth Division B Zone league match.

Brief scores: V Division B: Eagle CC 205 in 49.1 ovs (J Hari Prasad 55, AB Dhiyash 42, KS Rohith 5/48) bt Unicorn CC 186/8 in 50 ovs (Srivaatsav Sreedharan 44, G Sathish Kumar 33 n.o, K Jagadish 3/36, A Vivek 3/58). Komaleeswarar CC 125 in 39 ovs (S Rajesh 36 n.o, R Sai Bharath 5/23) lost to Harnath CC 128/6 in 45.4 ovs (R Prasad 41 n.o, S Rajesh 3/45).

Senthil shines

Riding on S Senthil Kumar’s 41, United CC ‘A’ defeated Valavanur CC by seven wickets to bag the First Division title of the TNCA-Villupuram DCA league. Brief scores: Valavanur CC 127 in 36.3 ovs (B Kamalanathan 3/35, T Deeparasu 3/14) lost to United CC ‘A’ 128/3 in 21.5 ovs (S Senthikumar 41, J Dhanajayan 27 n.o).

CPS bag title

S Sriram and CP Tanush took three wickets each to enable Chennai PS (Thirumazhisai) beat Everwin Vidhyashram by seven wickets in the final of the Lion MS Ranganathan Memorial state level inter-school U-13 round robin league tournament. S Sriman of CPS was adjudged the player of the tournament.

Brief scores: Everwin Vidhyashram 124 in 29.1 ovs (Illancharal 59, S Sriram 3/17, CP Tanush 3/22) lost to Chennai Public School, 126/3 in 27.4 ovs (R Prayag 34 n.o).