Adelaide Test: Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni's record of most catches in an innings

Published: 08th December 2018 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2018 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Usman Khawaja plays at the ball as India's Rishabh Pant, right, watches during the first cricket test between Australia and India in Adelaide, Australia,Friday, Dec. 7, 2018. | AP

By PTI

ADELAIDE: Young Rishabh Pant on Saturday took six catches during Australia's first innings to equal predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most catches by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test innings.

The 21-year-old Pant had a hand in dismissing Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb and Tim Paine on the second day before pouching on to edges off Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood's willow on Saturday.

He equalled the record after taking Hazlewood's catch off Mohammed Shami's ball in the first innings here.

In 2009, Dhoni had achieved his record feat during the Wellington Test against New Zealand.

Pant, who is playing his sixth Test, was selected in the Indian team following the injury of Wriddhiman Saha and retirement of Dhoni in 2014.

He has so far scored 346 runs with an average of 43.25 with the highest score of 114 against England.

