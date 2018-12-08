Home Sport Cricket

ICC Test Rankings: New Zealand leapfrog, Pakistan slip

The ICC Test team rankings will next be updated at the conclusion of the two-Test match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Published: 08th December 2018

By ANI

DUBAI: After the conclusion of their three-Test match series, New Zealand and Pakistan have moved in opposite directions in the updated International Cricket Council (ICC) Test team rankings.

New Zealand spectacularly snatched the decider of the Test series against hosts Pakistan from the jaws of defeat to register a 2-1 first away victory in the longest format of the game in 49 years.

The Black Caps, who had started the series with 102 points, have now moved to 105 points to consolidate their fourth position. New Zealand now trail third-ranked South Africa by one point. On the other hand, Men in Green, who had entered with 95 points at the sixth place, have now dropped to the seventh position with 92 points. Pakistan are just one point behind Sri Lanka.

The ICC Test team rankings will next be updated at the conclusion of the two-Test match series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

If New Zealand sweep the series 2-0, they will move to 109 points at the second position, while Sri Lanka will drop to the seventh position with 90 points. However, if the series result gets reversed and Sri Lanka win 2-0, then they will rise to 97 points while retaining the sixth place and New Zealand will fall behind Australia at the fifth position with 99 points.

New Zealand are slated to meet Sri Lanka for their first Test in Wellington from December 15-19, while second and final Test will be played in Christchurch from December 26-30. 

