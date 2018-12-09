Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Indrajith leads from the front, Tamil Nadu eye first win

Tamil Nadu, who are yet to taste victory this season, are in the driver's seat at the end of Day 3.

Baba Indrajith top-scored for Tamil Nadu with 92 on Saturday | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

"Fortune favours the brave" goes a famous adage and skipper B Indrajith once again demonstrated this trait as he made a valuable 92 to help the hosts declare at 252 for 7 in 70.5 overs in their second essay, just one hour before close of play. Kerala added just one run to their overnight score and were all out for 152 and in the process conceded a huge lead to the hosts.

With the wicket playing slow and the pressure of chasing a ma­mmoth target affecting them, Kerala were once again in a spot of bother, ending the day at 27 for 1. 

Jalaj Saxena was lapped up by T Natarajan.
“Happy with the day’s show. Things went as per plan. We wanted to set them (Kerala) a challenging target (close to 355-360) and we managed to do that. I think we declared at the right time. I’m a bit disappointed but not worried about missing an opportunity to score a ton. I’m just happy to contribute to the team’s cause,’’ said Indrajith.

Abhinav Mukund began wi­th good intent, and in the company of M Kaushik Gandhi, set the tone for the hosts to score at a healthy pace. He ultimately fell to the guile of Saxena. Dinesh Karthik too fell in similar fashion as he played a lazy square cut away from the body to be lapped up by a diving Arun Karthik at slips with Sijimon Joseph picking up the prized wicket.

Indrajith was not deterred by these soft dismissals and single-mindedly went about his task. Along with Kaushik Gandhi, he added 78 for the third wicket and later in the company of Shahrukh Khan, the duo added 62 runs in 76 balls for the sixth wicket.“Both the partnerships came in handy. The second with Shahrukh was very important because in between we lost N Jagadeesan. It was initially a bit hard to score.

The wicket looks good and I expect all our bolwers to do well. Sai (Kishore) is bowling well as is Rahil Shah. Even Natarajan is getting the ball to reverse. They (Kerala) will have partnerships but it boils down to getting a wicket at the right time,’’ opined Indrajith.

Rahil was happy to know that his skipper showed faith in him and promised to give his best on Sunday. 
“It is always good to take responsibility and bowl. The wicket looks good has bounce. On the fourth day, it should certainly help the bowlers. It all boils down to bowling in the right areas and keeping the pressure going.”

record man Rohera

Madhya Pradesh opener Ajay Rohera on Saturday etched his name in the record books by slamming the highest first-class score on debut, an unbeaten 267 against Hyderabad in their Elite Group B game in Indore. The 21-year-old’s 267 not out is a world record, overtaking Amol Muzumbar’s 260 in 1994. 

Elite Group A
In Rajkot: Saurashtra 316 & 79 (Deshpande 3/5, Gopal 3/10) bt Karnataka 217 & 91  (Makvana 5/28, Jadeja 4/44). 
Pts: Saurashtra: 6, Karnataka: 0.   
Elite Group B 
In New Delhi: Andhra 390 vs Delhi 409/7 (Gambhir 112, Shorey 98).
In Indore: Hyderabad 124 & 185 (Rayudu 72; Khan 5/30) lost to Madhya Pradesh 562/4  (Rohera 267 n.o, Patidar 51). 
Pts: Madhya Pradesh: 7, Hyderabad: 0.
In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 268 & 252/7 (Indrajith 92, Kaushik 59; Joseph 4/51) vs Kerala 152  & 27/1.
Elite Group C 
In Ranchi: Jharkhand 172 & 288 (Tiwari 132; Mohanty 4/87) vs Odisha 201 &  81/3 (Sarangi 41; Shukla 2/12). 
Plate Group
In Wayanad: Puducherry 647/8 (Dogra 253, Ahmed 99) vs Sikkim 247 & 105/3 (Thapa 52,  Lamichaney 41).

Ranji Trophy

