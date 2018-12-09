Lokeshwar makes 88 against Jharkhand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riding on S Lokeshwar’s 88, Tamil Nadu posted 236/8 against Jharkhand on Day 1 of the Elite Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at JSCA Oval grounds in Ranchi.

Brief scores: TN 236/8 (S Lokeshwar 88, Vivek Tiwari 5/63) vs Jharkhand.

TN women lose

S Shubha’s 72 helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 49 runs in the Elite Group B match of the Senior Women’s One-Day league played at Alur cricket stadium III in Bengaluru.

Brief scores: Karnataka 202/5 in 50 ovs (S Shubha 72) bt Tamil Nadu 153 in 46.2 ovs (C Prathyusha 3/35). Pts: Karnataka 4; TN 0.

Magnathon 2018

RCC Magnum Foundation’s Magnathon 2018 will be held on Sunday at Olcott School, Besant Nagar. Around 2000 people are expected to take part in the half-marathon which will be held in four categories. Those who are willing to support this initiative can visit magnathon.com or write to rccmagnum@gmail.com.

Gold for Monishwar

G Monishwar of SDAT Dolphin clinched gold in Group 1 freestyle category on the second day of 31st South Zone Aquatic Selection Championship on Saturday. R Dukes Mervyn won gold in 800m freestyle.

Results (only gold) (Boys) Group 1: Freestyle: 50m: G Monishwar SDAT Dolphin 00’25.84; 800m: R Dukes Mervyn Turtles 10’14.56; Breaststroke: 200m: S Sachin Kumar SDAT Dolphin 02’50.99; Group 2 Freestyle: 50m: P Sanjay SDAT Shakthi 00’27.28; 800m: Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav ORCA 09’33.19; Breaststroke: 200m: M S Yadesh Babu SDAT Dolphin 02’57.59. Girls: Freestyle: Group 1: 50m: Shakthi Kumar SDAT Velachery 00’30.42; 800m: V Varsha SDAT Velachery 10’31.86; Breaststroke: 200m: Deepavarshini Sridhar Marina 03’20.62; Group 2 Freestyle: 50m: D S Srenethi SDAT Theni 00’29.25; 800m: D S Srenethi SDAT Theni 10’14.82; Breaststroke: 200m: Mridula Kreshna SDAT Dolphin 03’11.05.