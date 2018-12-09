Home Sport Cricket

Lokeshwar makes 88 against Jharkhand

RCC Magnum Foundation’s Magnathon 2018 will be held on Sunday at Olcott School, Besant Nagar.

Published: 09th December 2018 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Riding on S Lokeshwar’s 88, Tamil Nadu posted 236/8 against Jharkhand on Day 1 of the Elite Group A Col CK Nayudu Trophy U-23 match played at JSCA Oval grounds in Ranchi.
Brief scores: TN 236/8 (S Lokeshwar 88, Vivek Tiwari 5/63) vs Jharkhand.

TN women lose
S Shubha’s 72 helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 49 runs in the Elite Group B match of the Senior Women’s One-Day league played at Alur cricket stadium III in Bengaluru.
Brief scores: Karnataka 202/5 in 50 ovs (S Shubha 72) bt Tamil Nadu 153 in 46.2 ovs (C Prathyusha 3/35). Pts: Karnataka 4; TN  0.

Magnathon 2018
RCC Magnum Foundation’s Magnathon 2018 will be held on Sunday at Olcott School, Besant Nagar. Around 2000 people are expected to take part in the half-marathon which will be held in four categories. Those who are willing to support this initiative can visit magnathon.com or write to rccmagnum@gmail.com.

Gold for Monishwar
G Monishwar of SDAT Dolphin clinched gold in Group 1 freestyle category on the second day of 31st South Zone Aquatic Selection Championship on Saturday. R Dukes Mervyn won gold in 800m freestyle.
Results (only gold) (Boys) Group 1:  Freestyle: 50m: G Monishwar SDAT Dolphin 00’25.84; 800m: R Dukes Mervyn Turtles 10’14.56; Breaststroke: 200m: S Sachin Kumar SDAT Dolphin 02’50.99; Group 2 Freestyle: 50m: P Sanjay SDAT Shakthi 00’27.28; 800m: Sarvepalli Krishna Pranav ORCA 09’33.19; Breaststroke: 200m: M S Yadesh Babu SDAT Dolphin 02’57.59. Girls: Freestyle: Group 1: 50m: Shakthi Kumar SDAT Velachery 00’30.42; 800m: V Varsha SDAT Velachery 10’31.86; Breaststroke: 200m: Deepavarshini Sridhar Marina 03’20.62; Group 2 Freestyle: 50m: D S Srenethi SDAT Theni 00’29.25; 800m: D S Srenethi SDAT Theni 10’14.82; Breaststroke: 200m: Mridula Kreshna SDAT Dolphin 03’11.05.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp