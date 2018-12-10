Home Sport Cricket

Hope no one gets treated the way Steve Smith and David Warner were: Virat Kohli

Smith and Warner are currently serving one year bans after being found of guilty of ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test in March.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli reacts after the Test match win. (Photo | Twitter/BCCI)

By PTI

ADELAIDE: India captain Virat Kohli says he was sad to see the public backlash faced by Steve Smith and David Warner for their role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year.

Smith and Warner are currently serving one-year bans after being found of guilty of ball-tampering during the Cape Town Test in March.

"Well, it was sad to see. As big a thing as it became, you never want to see anyone go through that because I have known David and I have known Steve as well," Kohli told former Australian wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist in an interview on Fox Cricket.

ALSO READ | Wouldn't say I was cool as ice, says Team India skipper Virat Kohli

"Apart all the competitiveness on the field and all the battles that you have, you never want to see such a magnitude happen to two sportsmen and what happened after was, I felt, very bad. I felt like that the things happened after shouldn't have happened," he said.

Besides Smith and Warner, Cricket Australia also handed a nine-month ban to Cameron Bancroft for playing his part in the infamous incident that rocked the nation.

Upon their arrival from South Africa, Smith and Warner were treated like criminals and that did not go down well with many former players.

ALSO READ | We will not be satisfied with just one Test win, says Virat Kohli 

Kohli too was affected by the entire episode.

"The things that hit me the hardest was the way they were received at the airports and the way they were escorted out. Those things to me felt like this is very, very hectic.

"It is not my place to comment on the decisions but to treat people like that for me it was unpleasant to see. I would never want to experience that as a cricketer," he added.

Without Smith and Warner, not many are backing the Australian team to win the ongoing four-Test series against India.

India on Monday won the first Test by 31 runs to draw first blood in the series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli Steve Smith David Warner india vs australia India Tour of Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp