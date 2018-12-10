Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw resumes rehab post ligament injury

Indian cricket team player Prithvi Shaw during a practice session ahead of their first test match against West Indies in Rajkot. (Photo | PTI)

Indian cricket team player Prithvi Shaw during a practice session. (File | PTI)

By AFP

ADELAIDE: Young Indian batting phenomenon Prithvi Shaw resumed running Monday in his battle to be fit for the second Test against Australia after a nasty ligament injury sidelined him late last month.

The 19-year-old, who scored a sparkling debut century against the West Indies in October and has been compared to Sachin Tendulkar, landed awkwardly attempting a catch in a Sydney warm-up match, ruling him out of the opening Test.

His left ankle was heavily strapped as he limped around the Adelaide Oval late last week.

But on Monday he was spotted jogging around the sidelines, although still wearing a protective brace.

The Indian camp still rate him an unlikely starter for the second Test in Perth starting on Friday, with a return in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne more likely.

"With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker," Indian coach Ravi Shastri said last week.

"We'll make a call as and when we get closer to Perth."

Shaw was set to open the batting alongside either KL Rahul or Murali Vijay in Adelaide. In his absence, those two were paired together. Rahul made 2 and 44 while Vijay could only manage 11 and 18.

