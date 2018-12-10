Home Sport Cricket

Indian women's coach job: Manoj Prabhakar applies, Kapil Dev may take interview

The BCCI has advertised for the chief coach's post and Prabhakar has applied along with South African Herschelle Gibbs.

Published: 10th December 2018 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Dev

Former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India seamer Manoj Prabhakar has applied for the women's national team coach's job, and if shortlisted, may be interviewed by a panel headed by none other than former teammate Kapil Dev.

Right from their playing days till the match-fixing controversy reared its ugly head in 2000, the Kapil-Prabhakar acrimony is well known in Indian cricket circles.

The BCCI has advertised for the chief coach's post and Prabhakar has applied along with South African Herschelle Gibbs.

"Yes, I have applied for the chief coach's post. It would be an honour to serve the country's national cricket team in any capacity," Prabhakar confirmed his candidature to PTI on Sunday.

While Prabhakar's knowledge about the game is unquestionable, what remains to be seen is if the coach's selection panel will shortlist him for the interview.

The panel will be headed by Prabhakar's former India team-mate Kapil, with other members being Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy.

When told that Kapil is likely to head the panel, Prabhakar's reply was curt.

"You asked me if I had applied or not and I said yes. Why did I apply? Because I feel that I can contribute with my cricketing knowledge," Prabhakar said.

"There is so much talent in women's game and I think I have the experience to help the likes of Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana."

Did he and Kapil ever cross paths after the controversy in 2000? Prabhakar replied: "I think that's not at all relevant in this context."

While the last date for submitting CVs is December 14, there are questions being raised whether both Prabhakar and Gibbs would make the shortlist considering their involvement in match-fixing scandals.

"If the committee, after doing due diligence, finds their candidature suitable, they will be shortlisted," a senior BCCI official said.

"As far as controversies are concerned, Gibbs had played for Deccan Chargers in 2008 IPL and Prabhakar has coached Delhi, UP and Rajasthan in Ranji Trophy, much after the controversy. So it won't be an issue," the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kapil Dev Manoj Prabhakar Kapil-Prabhakar acrimony Indian Women's Cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp