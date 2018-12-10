Time for knockout blow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six wickets. 219 more runs. Two left-handers in the middle, up against an off-spinner who has found his groove. That too at a venue where a 300-plus fourth-innings chase last happened in 1902. On Sunday, the numbers couldn’t sound better for Virat Kohli and his men. His bowlers once again exposed the chinks in a jittery Australian batting line-up, leaving the hosts at 104/4 on the fourth day of the first Test.

Ajinkya Rahane in action

against Australia in Adelaide

on Sunday | PTI

It was in the final session when R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami turned the screws on Australia. Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb all succumbed to the pressure exerted by these two and their other speedster companions after tea. Their hopes of snatching a win now hinge on Shaun Marsh and Travis Head.

For the 322-run cushion handed to them, India’s bowlers had mostly Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to thank. Starting from 151/3, Pujara and Rahane began grinding down Australia’s attack. Nathan Lyon kept targetting the rough outside off and that ploy yielded a result only once — a bat-pad dismissal of Pujara for 71. By then, the two had cobbled together 87 for the fourth wicket.

Six overs later, Rohit Sharma too was claimed by the tweaker but by that time, quite a few miles had been put in the legs of Australia’s bowling attack, whose body language had started mirroring their fatigue.

India could have stretched their lead further, had it not for their 25-run, five-wicket slide post lunch. Rishabh Pant kept pretending that the ball was white, and eventually fell on his sword for a 16-ball 28. Ashwin and Rahane played uncharacteristic strokes, indicating that a declaration was coming. But India never got to that point.

While Ashwin was caught in the deep pulling Starc, Rahane was caught reverse-sweeping. Shami was gone first ball. Ishant Sharma was last out. But the damage had been done by then. A target of 323 had been set.

Australia’s riposte saw them lose Aaron Finch with just 28 on the board. DRS had given the right-hander a life in only the second ball, when Ishant’s lbw appeal was turned down as he had overstepped. Ashwin nabbed him before tea, as the ball seemed to have brushed his gloves before looping up for Pant to claim an easy catch. Replays, though, showed that there was nothing on snickometer or hotspot.

After tea, Australia had an early reprieve in the 13th over when Pujara failed to latch onto a tough chance at first slip from opener Marcus Harris, then on 14, off Shami. But that too wasn’t capitalised, as Shami sent him back in the 17th over, caught behind.

The big blow to Australia’s dim hopes of winning this Test came when a dogged Usman Khawaja was caught in the deep off Ashwin when he tried to clear mid-off. The mis-timed skier was caught by Rohit, who almost misjudged and dived in front to take the catch.

SCOREBOARD

India 1st innings 250

Australia 1st innings 235

India 2nd innings (overnight 151-3)

Pujara c Finch b Lyon 71, Rahane c Starc b Lyon 70, Rohit c Handscomb b Lyon 1, Pant c Finch b Lyon 28, Ashwin c Harris b Starc 5, Shami c Harris b Lyon 0, Ishant c Finch b Starc 0, Bumrah not out 0. Extras (b 21, lb 13, w 2) 36. Total (all out, 106.5 ovs) 307. FoW: 4-234, 5-248, 6-282, 7-303, 8-303, 9-303. Bowling: Starc 21.5-7-40-3, Hazlewood 23-13-43-1, Cummins 18-4-55-0, Lyon 42-7-122-6, Head 2-0-13-0.

Australia 2nd innings

Finch c Pant b Ashwin 11, Harris c Pant b Shami 26, Khawaja c Rohit b Ashwin 8, Marsh 31 (batting), Handscomb c Pujara b Shami 14, Head 11 (batting). Extras (lb 1, nb 1) 3. Total (4 wkts, 49 ovs) 104. FoW: 1-28, 2-44, 3-60, 4-84. Bowling: Ishant 8-3-19-0, Bumrah 11-5-17-0, Ashwin 19-4-44-2, Shami 9-3-15-2, Vijay 2-0-7-0.

Talking Points

Back in form

Ajinkya Rahane’s form was a concern for India heading into Australia. With an average of 31.05 in his last 10 Tests, and no century in 21 attempts, the vice-captain needed to perform. And perform he did, scoring 70 and sharing a crucial partnership of 87 with Cheteshwar Pujara.

Rohit the riddle

Adelaide was the perfect chance for Rohit to answer critics. But both innings showed exactly what is missing in his Test armoury. While he started elegantly in the first innings, an ill-timed heave saw him head back. In the second, hesitation undid him. With Hanuma Vihari waiting, it is to be seen if India persist with him.

Disappointing end

From 302/6, India were bowled out for 307 with Lyon cleaning up the tail. The visitors lost their final five wickets for 25 runs. India’s tail could not wag again, just as in England. The team management needs to address this issue.

In the offing

From struggling abroad to becoming go-to spinner, R Ashwin has come a long way. He has used the rough and stuck to his stock ball more often. Ashwin will be key for India on

Day 5.

Can Oz fight back?

Faced with what could be the biggest chase in Adelaide, Australia needed a strong start which they did not get. Travis Head and Shaun Marsh are at the crease, the hosts’ last recognised pair. Marsh has struggled of late but what can give them confidence is the fact that the duo batted together recently at the same venue to win a Sheffield Shield match for Western Australia.