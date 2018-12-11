Home Sport Cricket

BCCI forms ad-hoc committee to select women's team coach

The panel consists of legendary Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

Image for representative purpose (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday formed an ad-hoc committee to conduct interviews of eligible candidates for the post of head coach of the national women's senior cricket team.

The panel consists of legendary Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy.

BCCI had invited applications for the position of head coach after the expiry of Ramesh Powar's term. The development had come at a time when the tussle between senior player Mithali Raj and Powar was at its peak.

Recently, Mithali Raj, in a fiery letter to the BCCI, had accused coach Powar of "discriminatory" treatment and of "humiliating" her.

Raj's omission from the Indian team for their semi-final clash against England in the recently-concluded Women's World T20 had also triggered a controversy, prompting Powar to mention the reason behind dropping the ODI skipper from the crucial match in a detailed team performance report to BCCI.

In his defence, Powar had stated that Raj used to give "minimum inputs in the team meeting" and never uttered a "single word of appreciation" after the team finished on top of the table. He also accused her of putting individual interests above those of the team.

The interview of the shortlisted candidates will be conducted on December 20 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI Mithali Raj Ramesh Powar Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp