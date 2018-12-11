India vs Australia Test: Australian coach Justin Langer hopes for bouncy track in Perth

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australian coach Justin Langer is hoping to get a track full of bounce and pace in the new Optus Stadium at Perth where their second Test of the ongoing four-match series against India is scheduled to happen.

Aiming to level the series after stumbling to a 31-run loss against India in their opening Test at Adelaide, Langer said that he is eagerly waiting to see how the wicket turns out to be in Perth.

"I'm really fascinated and can't wait to see what the Optus wicket brings. I went and watched a bit of the game, NSW versus WA. Certainly some pace and bounce. We've (also) seen some pace and bounce in it during the one-dayers and T20 game," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer, as saying.

Giving update regarding the participation possibility of Australian skipper Tim Paine, who had sustained a finger injury on Day Five of the Adelaide Test, the coach said that the wicket-keeper batsman is "100 per cent ready" for the next Test.

"Painey is the toughest pretty boy I've ever met in my life. Even if it was snapped in about four places he'd still be right. He's absolutely fine. He's obviously had issues with it before but he is 100 per cent ready to go," Langer said.

India and Australia are slated to play their second Test of the ongoing series from December 14 to 18 at the Perth Stadium.