Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia Test: Australian coach Justin Langer hopes for bouncy track in Perth

Aiming to level the series after stumbling to a 31-run loss against India in their opening Test at Adelaide, Langer said that he is eagerly waiting to see how the wicket turns out to be in Perth.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Australia cricket coach Justin Langer (File photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: Australian coach Justin Langer is hoping to get a track full of bounce and pace in the new Optus Stadium at Perth where their second Test of the ongoing four-match series against India is scheduled to happen.

Aiming to level the series after stumbling to a 31-run loss against India in their opening Test at Adelaide, Langer said that he is eagerly waiting to see how the wicket turns out to be in Perth.

"I'm really fascinated and can't wait to see what the Optus wicket brings. I went and watched a bit of the game, NSW versus WA. Certainly some pace and bounce. We've (also) seen some pace and bounce in it during the one-dayers and T20 game," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer, as saying.

Giving update regarding the participation possibility of Australian skipper Tim Paine, who had sustained a finger injury on Day Five of the Adelaide Test, the coach said that the wicket-keeper batsman is "100 per cent ready" for the next Test.

"Painey is the toughest pretty boy I've ever met in my life. Even if it was snapped in about four places he'd still be right. He's absolutely fine. He's obviously had issues with it before but he is 100 per cent ready to go," Langer said.

India and Australia are slated to play their second Test of the ongoing series from December 14 to 18 at the Perth Stadium.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Justin Langer Adelaide Test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp