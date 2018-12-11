Home Sport Cricket

Ravi Shastri sets social media abuzz with 'on air' comment

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday expressed his anxiety with a tongue-in-cheek comment during a television interview, which exhibited all the traits that are uniquely Shastri.

Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri | AP

By PTI

ADELAIDE: India head coach Ravi Shastri could not keep his emotions in check after the historic first Test win at the Adelaide Oval and made a tongue-in-cheek comment on national television that quickly went viral on social media.

Speaking to Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Clarke and Mark Butcher, who were discussing the game in a television studio in Mumbai, Shastri came up with a rather interesting way to describe the tense moments of the game with Australia almost pulling-off a record chase.

"I just said in Hindi just a little while ago bilkul chhorenge nahi ... Lekin thodi der ke liye wahan g*** muh mein tha (we will go for the kill ... but for sometime we had our **** in our mouths)," said Shastri on air, describing his feelings after the hosts showed a lot of fight on day five and fell just 31-run short of the 323-run target.

The coach was expectedly happy with the hard-fought victory, also India's first in the opening Test of a series in Australia.

Moments after he expressed his feelings to Gavaskar and Co, his comment set the social media world abuzz.

"Did Ravi Shastri just say 'thodi der ke liye G*** Muh mei tha' on national TV. Oh yes he did," wrote Abijit Ganguly on Twitter.

"Ravi Shastri the real Man of the Match #goti," read another post.

The former India all-rounder is also a seasoned commentator and was a familiar figure on the mic before taking charge as India coach.

