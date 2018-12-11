Home Sport Cricket

Shai Hope levels series for West Indies against Bangladesh

Hope shared 71-run in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand with Keemo Paul to help West Indies get their first victory on the tour and stay alive in the series.

Published: 11th December 2018 11:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:05 PM   |  A+A-

Shai Hope

Shai Hope. (Photo | Twitter/ICC)

By AFP

DHAKA: Shai Hope smashed a brilliant century as West Indies edged Bangladesh by four wickets in the second one-day international to level the three-match series 1-1 in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Opener Hope hit an unbeaten 146 off 144 balls, guiding West Indies to 256-6 in 49.4 overs after the visitors relied on three wickets from paceman Oshane Thomas to restrict Bangladesh to 255-7 in 50 overs.

Hope shared 71-run in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand with Keemo Paul to help West Indies get their first victory on the tour and stay alive in the series after they suffered a five-wicket loss in the opening match on Sunday.

Paul, who remained unbeaten on 18, pushed spinner Mahmudullah towards midwicket to complete the victory.

The fate of the game was hanging in the balance until Hope struck three fours off pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over.

Hope, who has now three centuries in ODIs, hit 12 fours and three sixes in his innings.

"I just kept backing myself and knew that as long as I bat till the end, we will win. I asked Keemo to bat deep. It wasn't an easy wicket in the beginning," man of the match Hope said.

Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur claimed two wickets each for Bangladesh giving away 57 and 63 runs respectively.

Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal earlier each scored a half-century to steer Bangladesh to a decent total at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Shakib top-scored with 65 off 62 deliveries while Mushfiqur and Tamim made 62 and 50 respectively after West Indies invited the hosts to bat first.

Mushfiqur and Tamim laid the foundation of the innings with a 111-run second wicket stand after Oshane Thomas worked up lively pace early in the innings.

Thomas, who returned with bowling figures of 3-54, forced opener Liton Das to leave the field with a toe injury before handing Imrul Kayes a duck for West Indies' first breakthrough.

Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo dismissed Tamim, who faced 63 balls, to break his partnership with Mushfiqur, who soon became the second victim of Thomas.

Shakib, who smashed six fours and a six, then guided the lower-order to give Bangladesh a competitive score.

"It was a 50-50 match in the end, but we couldn't hold onto the pressure. It was a good match.  Hopefully, we'll come back strong in the next game," said Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. The third and final match of the series will be held in Sylhet on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shai Hope West Indies Bangladesh BAN v WI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp