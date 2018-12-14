Life after Gambhir: Sans key players, Delhi face unpredictable Kerala

MART I N J OS E P H By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite recent setbacks, Kerala still remain in the hunt for the knockouts as they host Delhi on Friday in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at St Xavier’s ground. Kerala nearly pulled off a miracle the last time they played at their home turf, against Madhya Pradesh. After a first-innings collapse of 63, they fought back by hitting 455 in their second essay, almost raising hopes of an unlikely win. But they ended up losing their next clash to Tamil Nadu away. “Positions are changing all the time.

It could all come down to the last match. We were first at one point, and then second, and now fourth. Win or lose, our process remains the same. Results will come. It is still a long season,” remarked Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier. Back in familiar territory, Kerala will fancy their chances against Delhi. The team has been struggling for form and points, giving the hosts a chance to prove that their defeat against Madhya Pradesh was a glitch.

“Delhi reached the final last season, and they have done well in Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. If we have to target a win, then we will have to come out on top in every session,” remarked Warrier. “Against other teams, if we lose a few sessions, then we may still have the chance to come back into the match. But against a team like Delhi, that may not work. We will have to be in control in all the sessions against them.”

The pacer is the joint-leading wicket-taker for Kerala alongside Jalaj Saxena (19 dismissals). Delhi will be without the veteran Gautam Gambhir, who retired after their game against Andhra Pradesh. They will also miss the services of Nitish Rana and pacer Navdeep Saini. Meanwhile, there is a lot of excitement surrounding young Vathsal Govind, who has been added to the Kerala squad ahead of the game. The Kerala U-19 captain created headlines by scoring 703 runs in four matches of the Cooch Behar Trophy, which also included an unbeaten triple hundred against Odisha.

All eyes will be on whether coach Dav Whatmore gives Govind his Ranji debut. “It is great to see the selectors giving a chance to youngsters. We have to support such youngsters and give them a chance to perform,” Warrier said. Kerala will be hoping that the team performs as a unit. The bowling department has been consistent with the likes of Warrier and Basil Thampi chipping in with wickets when the team has required them. But their batting has been wavering this season.

Sachin Baby and Jalaj Saxena both have two centuries to their name, while VA Jagadeesh and Vishnu Vinod have also reached triple figures. But they have not come together in games, which has been their undoing. They will hope that things come together against Delhi.