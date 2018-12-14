Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu look to make hay against Punjab while sun shines

Tamil Nadu have weathered a few storms in this Ranji Trophy, quite literally.

Published: 14th December 2018 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Shankar’s addition to the squad will bolster Tamil Nadu’s batting

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

MOHALI : Tamil Nadu have weathered a few storms in this Ranji Trophy, quite literally.
Three out of their five matches were played under dark clouds, reducing the yield of those clashes to just three points. After healing their wounds of losing to Bengal with a timely win against Kerala last time around, Tamil Nadu head north for their next two matches: Mohali and Dharamsala.

To start with, there are no forecasts of rain in these parts, although Tamil Nadu do have to cope with weather that is getting colder by the day. First up on Friday are Punjab; a team just below them in Elite Group B, and equally desperate for a win.So, the likelihood of IS Bindra Stadium rolling out a lifeless track for the fixture is as good as the locals’ hope for a blazing sun. There is a tinge of grass, a norm for Ranji fixtures in these parts where seamers traditionally call the shots.

The equation for Baba Indrajith’s side is simple. Win these two matches (they face Himachal Pradesh next week) and beat Delhi at home in their last game to have a chance of making the knockout stage. They are currently 10th in Elite Group A and B combined; five places below the cut-off for knockout qualification. But chances of redemption seem to be bright.With every match, Tamil Nadu have grown from strength to strength. The arrival of the in-form Vijay Shankar from New Zealand after completing his India A duties will add more spine to their batting order that is yet to click as a unit.

Though Vijay arrived only late on Thursday evening, he is likely to replace either of N Jagadeesan or M Shahrukh Khan. The pitch could also see speedster K Vignesh take the place of left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.“We are almost back to full strength and this wicket seems to have everything. Needless to say, these two matches are crucial to us,” said Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

“It’s about seizing those small moment. We did that against Kerala, but couldn’t against Bengal. All that is in the past. Punjab are strong, but they are under pressure to do well at home. We have enjoyed playing on these kinds of wickets.”If Tamil Nadu are out to redeem themselves, Punjab are searching for consistency. They began with two away draws in their away fixtures (against Andhra and Madhya Pradesh), before beating Delhi in their backyard.

But, their homecoming saw them suffer an embarrassing innings defeat against Himachal. Like Tamil Nadu, they too have been buoyed by the return of Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh and Siddarth Kaul from India A’s tour of New Zealand. Manpreet Gony is also back after being sidelined for four matches due to injury.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp