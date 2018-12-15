'Unbelievable' Kohli, 'exceptional' Rahane earn praise of former Australian legends

By Online Desk

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stepped up to lead India's fightback against Australia on the second day of the Perth Test.

After India lost the openers early, Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara rebuilt the innings with a 74 run partnership before Pujara fell for 24.

Ajinkya Rahane joined his skipper in the middle and started the counter-attack to put Australian bowlers on the backfoot. Both Kohli and Rahane were unconquered on 82 and 51 respectively at the end of the day's play with India posting 172/3.

Impressed by the performance of the Indian batsmen, former Australia captain Michael Clarke took to Twitter, praising the batting performance of the Indian duo.

“High praise for the fight that India have shown today after being 2 wickets for 8 runs. @imVkohli unbelievable! @ajinkyarahane88 exceptional! ,” Clarke wrote on Twitter after the end of Day 2.

Another Australian veteran Dean Jones lauded the performance of the Indian batsmen and went on to say that the Aussie batsmen should watch and learn from Kohli and Rahane.

“The pitch played a bit better today.. but how good did Rahane and Kohli played!!! I hope our batsmen again watch.. no holding out at 3rd man.. no silly ramps to 3rd man. Or late cuts off Lyon. Just good old discipline. #elitehonesty #AUSvIND,” Jones posted on the social networking site.

The pitch played a bit better today..

but how good did Rahane and Kohli played!!!

Just good old discipline. #elitehonesty #AUSvIND

Going into the third day, India trail Australia by 154 runs. Earlier, Ishant Sharma picked four wickets to lead Indian bowling attack and restrict Australia to 326 all out.