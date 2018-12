By PTI

PERTH: Australia were 132 for four at stumps on the third day of the second Test against India here Sunday, extending their overall lead to 175 runs.

Earlier, responding to Australia's first-innings total of 326, India were all out for 283 to give the hosts a 43 run lead.

Brief scores: Australia: 326 and 132/4 in 48 overs (Usman Khawaja batting 41, Aaron Finch retd hurt 25; Mohammed Shami 2/23) India 1st innings: 283 all out in 105.5 overs (Virat Kohli 123, Ajinkya Rahane 51; Nathan Lyon 5/67).