Perth Test: Floor open for questions

CHENNAI: On a day Virat Kohli led a strong middle-order reply, failure of the opening pair continued to linger over the Indian team like an uncomfortable question. While the fightback, which became a counterattack after Ajinkya Rahane’s arrival, took India to a promising 172/3 responding to Australia’s 323, the state of affairs at the top showed no sign of improvement.

One of the few to have returned with his reputation enhanced from the last tour of Australia four years ago, Murali Vijay continues to cut a sorry figure. Opening against some of the best fast bowlers in their backyard, he aggregates 88 in nine innings this year. Only a substantial score in the second innings in Perth coupled with another failure for KL Rahul can save his place, if Prithvi Shaw recovers from a twisted ankle before the third Test starting on December 26.

The squad in Australia at the moment is for the first two Tests. When the selectors name the players for the last two, it’s possible that Vijay will be excluded. The same had happened in England this year when Shaw replaced the Tamil Nadu player in the squad after two Tests. But there is a question mark over the possible replacement this time. It has to be seen if MSK Prasad & Co go for another specialist opener like Mayank Agarwal or think of a stopgap arrangement like Parthiv Patel, who is already in Australia as part of the 17.

It’s not as if Rahul is any better off. Questions were raised when Kohli went ahead with Shikhar Dhawan instead of him in the first Test in South Africa, the Karnataka star can’t complain of not getting chances. But in nine successive Tests and 17 innings since being included in the 11, his tally reads 377 at an average of 22.17. This includes a knock of 149 in the last Test in England, which may not be enough if the selectors go for an overhaul.

Vijay and Rahul look shaken at the moment and getting clean bowled in Perth on Saturday will further dent their confidence. Outside off as well as in line of the stumps, they have been vulnerable against deliveries leaving them and coming in. Against top-class new-ball bowlers, these weaknesses have got exposed. With fear of omission clouding the mind, it will take enormous mental strength to reverse the trend in the second innings.

Leading from the front

Rescuing the team from eight for two, Kohli was playing an uncharacteristically staid and watchful innings. The bowlers kept probing and the captain treated them with the respect they deserved. Not his typical domineering self, he was not subdued either and played shots of class when the opportunity came. On-drives early on and a cover drive towards the end of the day sent a message to the Australians that they are up against a top-quality rival.

Cheteshwar Pujara played his part in the revival before Rahane took the game to the opposition. The vice-captain was unafraid to play shots and hit them in style, which added flamboyance to what had been a dogged batting performance till then. But trailing by 154, India still have a lot of work to do to stay in the game.

“Whenever Virat is batting, we feel confident. We finished the day in a strong position. Hopefully they will both continue. The game is in the balance right now. Rahane added quick runs and they were needed at that time. It was important for him to counterattack to force Australia to change plans,” said Ishant Sharma at the post-match press conference.

Scoreboard: Australia 1st innings (o/n 277/6): Paine lbw Bumrah 38, Cummins b Yadav 19, Starc c Pant b Ishant 6, Lyon not out 9, Hazlewood c Pant b Ishant 0. Extras (b 4, lb 7, nb 1, w 7) 19. Total (all out; 108.3 ovs) 326. FoW: 7-310, 8-310, 9-326. Bowling: Sharma 20.3-7-41-4, Bumrah 26-8-53-2, Yadav 23-3-78-2, Shami 24-3-80-0, Vihari 14-1-53-2, Vijay 1-0-10-0.

India 1st innings: Rahul b Hazlewood 2, Vijay b Starc 0, Pujara c Paine b Starc 24, Kohli 82 (batting), Rahane 51 (batting). Extras (lb 6, nb 2, w 5) 13. Total (3 wkts, 69 ovs) 172. FoW: 1-6, 2-8, 3-82. Bowling: Starc 14-4-42-2, Hazlewood 16-7-50-1, Cummins 17-3-40-0, Lyon 22-4-34-0.