Cottrell picks up four as West Indies bowl out Bangladesh for 129

By AFP

SYLHET: Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell delivered a career-best 4-28 as West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 129 in 19 overs Monday in the first Twenty20 of a three-match series.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan played a lone hand to hit 61 off 43 balls but lacked support from the other end, after the home side elected to bat first in Sylhet.

Cottrell and fellow pacer Oshane Thomas choked Bangladesh at the start of the innings as opener Tamim Iqbal (five), Liton Das (six) and Soumya Sarkar (five) all fell to short-pitch deliveries.

In-form Mushfiqur Rahim was run out for five, leaving Bangladesh 48-5 before six overs of batting power play. Shakib put two small partnerships of 25 and 30 respectively with Mahmudullah Riyad (12) and Ariful Haque (17) to lift the side briefly.

He hit eight fours and two sixes but was taken by Cottrell. Keemo Paul wrapped up Bangladesh's innings with 2-23. Bangladesh and West Indies play two more T20 internationals in Dhaka this week.