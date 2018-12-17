Home Sport Cricket

Prithvi Shaw ruled out of Test series, Mayank Agarwal & Hardik Pandya to join Indian team

Hardik, who has sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup in September, returned to competitive cricket by featuring in the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Published: 17th December 2018 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2018 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

The skipper was impressed as to how Pandya used the shirt ball and also the speed at which he bowled.

Indian allrounder Hardik Pandya. | (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a major blow to the Indian team, opener Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the entire Test series against Australia due to an ankle injury. The uncapped Mayank Agarwal, who has been in prolific form for Karnataka in the domestic season, has been named as his replacement.

Meanwhile, Baroda captain Kedar Devdhar told reporters on Monday that all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to go to Australia and will be unavailable for the team's next Ranji Trophy game.

Hardik, who has sustained a back injury during the Asia Cup in September, returned to competitive cricket by featuring in the Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium here, which ended in a tame draw.

Pandya senior shone with both the bat and ball, grabbing a five-wicket haul in the first innings (5-81) and two wickets (2-21) in the second essay, bowling 10 overs.

Hardik also made a patient 73 off 137 balls, but could not ensure first-innings lead for his home team.

"Hardik (Pandya) is going to Australia," Devdhar told reporters after the Baroda-Mumbai Ranji Trophy game when asked about's Hardik's status for the next game.

Baroda take on Railways in their next Ranji Trophy game from December 30. Asked whether Hardik has informed Baroda, Devdhar replied by saying, "He isn't available for the next match."

Asked about the impact of Hardik in the drawn game, Devdhar said, "Performances wise Hardik has done better. Our two batsmen also played well. In bowling, Hardik has picked two wickets at the start in the second innings and also grabbed five wickets. Obviously, we were going to be helped by him in batting." However, there is no official confirmation from the BCCI yet on Hardik travelling Down Under.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hardik Pandya Perth Test Baroda Ranji

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp