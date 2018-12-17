Ranji Trophy: Kerala put Delhi out of misery for innings win

By Express News Service

KOCHI: This was a statement victory for Kerala.

They steamrolled last year’s runners-up Delhi, securing a win with an innings and 27 runs to spare on Day 3 of their Elite Group B match at St Xavier’s College ground in Trivandrum.

This result will have a huge say in the fortunes of both sides. Seven extra points have catapulted Kerala to the top of the joint Group A and B standings, taking their tally to 20. Delhi, meanwhile, are sixth from last with only seven points to show, and their winless streak continues.

This was a game where everything came together for Kerala as they secured a signature victory. On Sunday, the hosts had the task of cleaning up Delhi’s tail to wrap things up. The visitors had already been crippled and were on the ropes, having been reduced to 41/5 in their follow-on essay.

Still trailing by 140, Delhi had no option but to hope that their skipper Dhruv Shorey — unbeaten on 13 — and tail would put up some fight, to avoid an innings defeat. It was evident that they were missing the presence of someone like Gautam Gambhir.

Instead, Shivam Sharma — who was the standout bowler for Delhi with figures of 6/98 in Kerala’s first innings — was trying to contribute with the bat. He top-scored for them with 33.

Subodh Bhati too tried his best with an attacking 34-ball 30, a knock that contained three sixes and a boundary.

However, they could do nothing against the spin combine of Jalaj Saxena (3/49) and Sijomon Joseph (2/29), who accounted for all the Delhi wickets that fell on the day.

Sandeep Warrier (3/39) and Basil Thampi (2/26) too had shown their consistency on the day before, as Delhi collapsed 27 runs short of Kerala’s total.

Kerala showed just how dominant they can be at home. Also significant was how the team played as a unit.

Saxena has been Kerala’s crown jewel this season, and he picked up yet another Man of the Match award. Though the all-rounder’s performances seem to be correlated with how the team has been faring, Saxena’s teammates too have been chipping in when they have been required to.

Rahul P and Vinoop Manoharan hit 77 each in the first innings. The former had also notched up 59 against Tamil Nadu, even if it was for a losing cause.

Warrier has been a go-to pace option for Kerala. Though he may have scored only 24 against Delhi, Sanju Samson too has been rediscovering his touch with the blade. He’d scored 91 against Tamil Nadu, apart from his fifty against Hyderabad in Kerala’s opener. Vishnu Vinod and skipper Sachin Baby too have stood up when they have been needed to.

Saxena had celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday, and he seems to be getting better with age. He and Kerala now have a big breather, as their next game — against Punjab — starts only on December 30.

In T’Puram: Kerala 320 bt Delhi 139 & 154 (Warrier 3/39, Saxena 3/49). Points: Kerala 7, Delhi 0.