India vs Australia second Test: Virat Kohli hones his bat during tea break

Kohli was batting with Murali Vijay after India suffered two early blows with the loss of opener KL Rahul and in-form batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rishabh PAnt. (Photo | Twitter/ICC)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is considered role model for many in the country. The star batsman is known for his commitment both on and off the field.

Being one of India's top performers in the ongoing Test match against Australia, Kohli utilized 20-minutes of the tea break on Day 4 to sharpen his batting before going in to chase 287 runs.

Kohli was batting with Murali Vijay after India suffered two early blows with the loss of opener KL Rahul and in-form batsman Cheteshwar Pujara. 

WATCH | Virat Kohli gives back to Tim Paine the 'Aussie way'

Commentator Aakash Chopra informed the Twitteratti about Kohli's commitment via his tweet that said, “Kohli spent 20 mins of the tea-break in the nets...having a hit. #AusvInd #7cricket @7Cricket @1116sen,”

India started on a bad note in their chase of 287 after pacer Mohammad Shami brought back the visitors back in the second Test with a six-wicket haul on day four here on Monday.

Shami took career-best figures of 6-56 as Australia were bowled out for 243 runs in their second innings.

